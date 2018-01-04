Explosion blows out garage door, damages overlying maisonette
An explosion blew out a garage door but injured no one in Msida this afternoon.
The blast, in a semi-basement garage near Msida Circus, is believed to have been caused by gas.
An overlying maisonette was also damaged (see below).
