Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 14:42

Explosion blows out garage door, damages overlying maisonette

An explosion blew out a garage door but injured no one in Msida this afternoon.

The blast, in a semi-basement garage near Msida Circus, is believed to have been caused by gas. 

An overlying maisonette was also damaged (see below).

