Environment ministry says government decision on Żonqor 'sensible'

The Environment Ministry insisted on Wednesday that the land at Żonqor, Marsascala assigned for the American University of Malta would only be taken up once capacity at the university's Cospicua campus is full.

It also insisted that the land will be used for educational purposes and there will be no speculation.

The Nationalist Opposition earlier this week gave notice of a motion in Parliament calling on the government to take back the land since the university has not achieved its objectives.

READ: PN, PL in war of words amid attempts to reverse Żonqor land transfer to AUM

The ministry said the government's position on the Żonqor land was sensible from both from the environmental and educational perspectives.

The ministry also pointed out that an area alongside the site has been designated as a natural park and will be kept in pristine, natural condition.

Over the past months, 420 tons of waste were removed from the area and a CCTV system was installed to deter dumping.

€300,000 have been allocated for the setting up of the new park, including the rehabilitation of historic buildings.