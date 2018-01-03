Live: Football transfers news and rumours

Alexis Sanchez is being linked with a move to Manchester City this month.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

1.15pm Barcelona fans received great news this morning as record signing Ousmane Dembele is set to return from a long injury layoff in Thursday's Copa del Rey match against Celta Vigo, the club has said.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona for a 105 million euro ($126.60 million) fee that could rise to 147 million, from Borussia Dortmund in August, made only three appearances for the La Liga side before rupturing his hamstring against Getafe on Sept. 16.

1.05pm Speculation around Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future is mounting after boss Arsene Wenger appeared to signal he is open to offers if a replacement can be found in time during the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners could be tempted by offers of more than £25million - with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly showing the most interest in the 29-year-old.

7.50pm Birkirkara are expected to sign a Brazilian striker this week.

Club sources have told Times of Malta that the player is already training with Paul Zammit's squad and negotiations are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Zammit has already signed Macedonian goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski, Brazilian defender Fernando Barbosa and Serbian attacking midfielder Srdjan Dimitrov.

All three players featured in Sunday's 3-2 friendly victory over Hibs at Corradino with Barbosa netting one of the goals.

7.25pm David Moyes has made signing a central midfielder his top priority this month and Joe Allen is one of his targets, according to SkySports.

However, struggling Stoke do not want to sell the Welshman during the current transfer window.

Other West Ham transfer targets include Steven N'Zonzi, Jonjo Shelvey and William Carvalho

7.00pm Borussia Moenchengladbach have made a bid in the region of £10m for West Ham defender Reece Oxford, according to SkySports reported.

Oxford joined the Bundesliga side on loan in the summer and made four appearances for the club before returning to the London Stadium at the end of December.

Scott Fenwick

6.40pm Naxxar Lions have parted ways with English forward Scott Fenwick and Japanese winger Go Nagaoka.

Fenwick joined the Lions last September and was one of the club's most influential players in the first part of the season, scoring four goals in the team's 14 league matches.

However, coach Oliver Spiteri has decided to part ways with the players as he seeks to bring in new blood.

Nagaoka, on the other hand, struggled for a first-team place with the Lions and will now have to seek a new club.

The Lions are currently giving a trial to two Algerian players and are awaiting the arrival of a number of Brazilian players.

However, it is unlikely that any of the new signings will be eligible to play for the Lions against Sliema Wanderers this weekend.

How much do you know about Huddersfield Town's new signing Terence Kongolo?



Huddersfield Town

6.10pm Huddersfield have made Monaco defender Terence Kongolo their first January signing, securing the Dutch international defender on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old only moved to Monaco from Feyenoord in the summer but after making just six appearances in all competitions, he has been allowed to join David Wagner's side.

5.50pm Away from the transfer news, Valletta midfielder Raed Saleh has helped Oman to reach the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Saleh played 89 minutes of the semi-finals which saw Oman prevail 1-0 over Bahrain.

In the final, they will play either Iran or the United Arab Emirates who were facing each other in the other semi-final.

Congratulations to the Oman National Football Team on winning 1-0 in the match vs the Bahrain National Football Team and qualifying to the final in the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup

5.30pm Rangers have set their sights on signing Brighton's out-of-favour winger Jamie Murphy but are yet to agree a fee with the Premier League club according to Sky Sports.

Murphy, who has only featured in one Carabao Cup match this season, is keen on the move but it is understood that Rangers will have to pay at least £1m to sign him.

5.00pm More news from the Maltese league as Ħamrun Spartans have parted ways with Philip Chircop and Siraj Arab.

Wingback Chircop has decided to join Division One side Żejtun Corinthians on loan until the end of the season after struggling for first-team football at the Spartans.

On the other hand, Arab has been released by the Reds and is currently seeking a new club with Sliema Wanderers thought to be among his admirers.

4.15pm Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele last January but have cooled their interest this time around, the Evening Standard is reporting.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his attacking options this month, though, with Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Richmond Boakye of Red Star Belgrade, both in his sights.

3.50pm Napoli will allow left-back Faouzi Ghoulam to move to Manchester United if they pay his £53m release clause, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

The Serie A side are closing in on the £26.6m signing of his replacement, 22-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.

Leandro Motta

3.25pm Some news from the Maltese Premier League.

Sliema Wanderers have parted ways with Brazilian midfielder Leandro Motta and Italian goalkeeper Giuseppe Sarao.

Motta has rarely featured for the Blues this season, making a handful of appearances in John Buttigieg's squad and his departure from the club looked on the cards for several weeks.

On the other hand, Sarao has also been released from his contract after falling behind the pecking order at Sliema this season.

3.05pm Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out a move for Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini with recent reports linking him to a Stamford Bridge move.

When asked if he wanted to sign the Italy international, Conte said: "No, I must be honest. Giorgio is a fantastic player but I think he wants to finish his career at Juventus. I think it’s right for him to finish his career in this way.

"I try to give my opinion to the club and then the club has to take the best decision for the team. I’m only a coach. My main task is to work with my players, to improve them andthe team. Then if the club decide to ask me something about my team, I will try to give my opinion."

2.45pm Barcelona vs Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho saga is set to be revived this month according to Spanish pundit Guilleme Balague...

Coutinho will not be "fit" for the the FA Cup game on Friday vs Everton. On future: LFC's tone has changed -it seems they are open to all the options. Sell now, sell now for the summer. Keeping him beyond then seems the very last option. But no offer from FBC has arrived... yet

2.30pm Falkirk have announced the signing of striker Andrew Nelson and midfielder Sean Welsh.

Nelson joins on a six-month loan from Sunderland, while former Partick Thistle captain, Welsh has signed until the end of the season

2.20pm Not much good news on the horizon for Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

BREAKING: Stoke City board are considering the future of manager Mark Hughes, Sky Sports News understands.

2pm Getafe are chasing West Brom loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak, reports AS.

Krychowiak, 27, joined West Brom on a season-long loan from PSG during the summer transfer window. He has had a mixed spell at the Hawthorns and he is wanted in Spain, with Getafe keen to sign him on loan.

1.25pm Pepijn Lijnders has left Liverpool to take over as head coach of Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.

Lijnders, who arrived at Anfield in 2014 to take charge of the club's Under-16s, was appointed first team development coach during the summer of 2015 and then elevated to new boss Jurgen Klopp's staff later that year.

1.00pm Celtic midfielder Regan Hendry has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old is yet to make senior debut for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Experienced goalkeeper Graeme Smith has also had his contract extended to the end of the season.

12.45pm Swansea may be looking to West Ham's Diafra Sakho as part of their strategy to bring in out-of-favour players who are looking for more play time ahead of the World Cup, according to the Guardian.

But any potential move by Sakho, who has not yet made the starting XI for the Hammers this season, may rely on any possible agreement by Swansea to lose Alfie Mawson and Ki Sung-yueng, who are said to be on West Ham's radar.

12.30pm Manchester United were back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Everton. Paul Pogba was one of United's best players on the pitch and at the end of the match he transformed the New Year of one Everton ball boy. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: He might have preferred 3 points for his team, but Paul Pogba made it a very Happy New Year for this Everton ball boy!

12.16pm Negotiations between Everton and Besiktas look uncertain following reports the Turkish club have upped their asking price to £27million for Cenk Tosun, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The Toffees were hoping to land the 26-year-old for £25million and are said to be reluctant to increase their bid, with boss Sam Allardyce saying "we've done all we can", the paper reports.

12.05pm We start the day with some news from Arsenal.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the North London club have had no offers for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil or Jack Wilshere in the current transfer window.

"We have not been contacted by anybody," he said. "First of all we have not lost them yet, and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality.

"This club has lost many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position on that front. But you want to keep your best players, yes."

