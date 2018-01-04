Sixth Valletta International Baroque Festival

The programme begins at the Manoel Theatre on January 13 with Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Photo: viewingmalta.com

Two weeks of baroque music in historic locations will kick off on January 13 with the start of the Valletta International Baroque Festival.

The sixth edition of the festival will run until January 27, with more than 26 events in 14 different locations across the country.

Produced and managed by the Manoel Theatre, the festival has established itself in recent years as a fixture of the local cultural calendar.

This year’s edition will feature a group of internationally acclaimed stars from the baroque music world, including harpsichord legend Mahan Esfahani, returning to the festival with La Folia Barockorchester, as well as two concerts by the Ghislieri choir and consort.

The festival will venture outside the capital to locations such as the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Aula Capitulare in Mdina and Verdala Palace and the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The programme begins at the Manoel Theatre on January 13 with Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

Shunske Sato, on the violin, will share the limelight with Concerto Koln, who will stage another representation the next day, performing Bach and Italy.

Other international guests include Concerto Romano, Scholars and Gentlemen, Collegium Orpheus, Het Collectief and the Abchordis Ensemble.

The Valletta International Baroque Ensemble will perform music from the Cathedral Museum archives on January 21.

This year, VIBE will also perform in the Monteverdi Vespers at the church of St Catherine in Żejtun under the direction of Marco Mencoboni.

Local performers include guitarist Simon Schembri and Sandro Zerafa and Friends, where baroque will meet jazz at the Malta Maritime Museum.

The Malta Philharmonic Or-chestra, to be conducted by Riccardo Bianchi, will play works by Grieg, Tansman, Gravina and Villa-Lobos.

Messa Due Cori, which was composed by Maltese priest Benigno Zerafa, will be performed at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina where Zerafa served as Maestro di Cappella between 1744 and 1786.

For more details and to book, visit the website www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt or www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.