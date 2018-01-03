Maltese former bishop of Kuwait passes away
Adeodatus Francis Micallef was ordained bishop in 1982
Bishop Adeodatus Francis Micallef, who had served as bishop in Kuwait for a number of years, died this morning aged 89.
Bishop Micallef, of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, died at the Dar tal-Kleru in Birkirkara at 8am.
Born in Birkirkara, he joined the friars aged 19. He was appointed as third Vicar Apostolic of Kuwait in November 1981, an office and responsibility he reluctantly accepted. He was ordained Bishop by Pope John Paul II in January, 1982 taking charge of the Vicariate of Kuwait a few days later.
He retired in July, 2005.
In Kuwait, Bishop Micallef served with great courage all Catholics and Christians, especially during the invasion and war years, during which he remained in Kuwait.
When the conflict was over, both the US troops and the Kuwaiti officials praised him for his courageous act.
His funeral will be held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Saturday at 9.30am.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.