Gozo Channel's Ta' Pinu to go off-service for repairs

Gozo Channel’s vessel Ta’ Pinu shall be off-service for maintenance for three weeks starting from Monday January, the company said.

The vessel will resume service on Monday January 29.

To compensate for the decrease in vehicle capacity, the Monday to Friday morning trips from January 9 will run as follows:

Mġarr Ċirkewwa 4.45am 5.15am 5.30am 6am 6am 6.30am 6.30 7am 7am 7.30am 7.30am 8.15am

Other trips will be performed according to schedule and a shuttle service will also be provided should there be the demand. The company said the Malita would be operated with both hoistable decks down to cater for heavy traffic as and when necessary.

The arrangements will remain operational until the Ta’ Pinu returns to service, depending on weather conditions.