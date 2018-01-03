X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 09:33

Gozo Channel's Ta' Pinu to go off-service for repairs

Three week downtime for vessel

Gozo Channel’s vessel Ta’ Pinu shall be off-service for maintenance for three weeks starting from Monday January, the company said.

The vessel will resume service on Monday January 29. 

To compensate for the decrease in vehicle capacity, the Monday to Friday morning trips from January 9 will run as follows:

Mġarr

Ċirkewwa

4.45am

5.15am

5.30am

6am

6am

6.30am

6.30

7am

7am

7.30am

7.30am

8.15am

 

Other trips will be performed according to schedule and a shuttle service will also be provided should there be the demand. The company said the Malita would be operated with both hoistable decks down to cater for heavy traffic as and when necessary.

The arrangements will remain operational until the Ta’ Pinu returns to service, depending on weather conditions.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 2, 2018

  2. Announcements - January 3, 2018

  3. Watch: Mġarr residents who would have dined alone get together...

  4. Satirical family drama

  5. Maltese former bishop of Kuwait passes away

  6. Gozo Channel's Ta' Pinu to go off-service for repairs

  7. Contemporary art exhibition

  8. Prints and digital images

  9. Motherhood and its impact on our lives

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed