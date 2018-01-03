Prints and digital images

One of the photographs on display by George Abdilla.

The 52nd Malta Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition is being held at the Malta Society of Arts’ newly-renovated art galleries.

The exhibition is showcasing 130 prints and about 103 works in digital format by participants and winners of the 52nd national competition and works by society members and local residents.

The Malta Photographic Society is a non-profit organisation run by volunteers that caters for anyone interested in practising or improving their skills in photography.

Those wishing to join or contact the society, should send an e-mail to [email protected].

This exhibition is open until Saturday. Viewing times from 9am to 7pm until Friday and until 1pm on Saturday. Entrance is free. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org.