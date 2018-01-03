Epiphany concert
A concert marking the end of the Christmas period is taking place tomorrow at St Anthony of Padua church, run by the Franciscan fathers, Għajnsielem.
This concert will offer a different repertoire from that presented during the festive season, with songs interpreted by Ludwig Galea and Chiara Siracusa.
The evening is being organised by the Għajnsielem local council, the Franciscan Friars and the John Paul II Foundation.
The concert at St Anthony of Padua church, found on the way to Mġarr from Qala, starts at 7.30pm.
