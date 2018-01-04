Watch: Royal wedding could give UK economy £500m boost

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

This year's royal wedding could bring more than just joy for the happy couple.

Analysts predict that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials could be worth at least £500 million for the British economy.

Since the couple announced they're to marry in the picturesque town of Windsor, west of London, local businesses have been eyeing up the royal occasion.