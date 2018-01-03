Dividend aristocrats in 2018

Dividend aristocrats are US companies which have long track records of increasing their dividend. Companies that have raised their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years are known as dividend aristocrats. An investor can get exposure to these companies via the ‘ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:NOBL)’ which is an ETF containing 52 companies.

The following are a few of the US companies within this group that are currently paying an attractive dividend yield:

AT&T Inc. (Indicative gross yield 5.14%)

AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.

Target Corp (Indicative gross yield 3.80%)

Target Corporation operates general merchandise discount stores. The company focuses on merchandising operations which includes general merchandise and food discount stores and a fully integrated online business. Target also offers credit to qualified applicants through its branded proprietary credit cards.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (Indicative gross yield 3.68%)

Exxon Mobil Corporation operates petroleum and petrochemicals businesses on a worldwide basis. The company's operations include exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets fuels, lubricants, and chemicals.

Chevron Corp (Indicative gross yield 3.45%)

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels, as well as is involved in chemical and mining operations, power generation, and energy services.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Indicative gross yield 3.25%)

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of energy related products and services. The company supplies electric service in New York, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as supplies electricity to wholesale customers.

The Coca-Cola Company (Indicative gross yield 3.38%)

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (Indicative gross yield 3.22%)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (Indicative gross yield 3.19%)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat. Archer-Daniels-Midland also processes produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

Cardinal Health Inc. (Indicative gross yield 3.02%)

Cardinal Health, Inc. provides complementary products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. The company's services include pharmaceutical distribution, health-care product manufacturing, distribution and consulting services, drug delivery systems development, pharmaceutical packaging, automated dispensing systems manufacturing, and retail pharmacy franchising.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (Indicative gross yield 3.02%)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated, manufactures a wide range of engineered products. The company's products include components for bedding, furniture, and other residential furnishings, as well as office and institutional furnishings components, retail store fixtures, and displays, specialty wire products, and automotive seating suspension and lumbar systems.

Disclaimer:

This article was issued by Kristian Camenzuli, investment manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.