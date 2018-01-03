Nostalgic return for panto producer

For many, panto evokes nostalgic memories of childhood. But for the Aldred family, it represents a part of their lives that they still cherish.

This is why John and Chris Aldred and their daughter Carolyn are flying in from the UK just to go to Malta’s famous Christmas pantomime.

For several years in the mid 1970s John Aldred produced the annual panto at the Teatru Manoel. His wife, Chris, a popular DJ on Malta’s British Forces radio station also appeared in the productions, while their children, young teenagers at the time, joined in the chorus.

The Aldreds, both of whom celebrated their 75th birthdays recently, are intrigued to see the recently refurbished Manoel Theatre.

During their short stay in Valetta they are also meeting composer Joseph Vella, who acted as musical director for their pantomimes.