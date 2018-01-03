Watch: Egypt's Sunken City (ARTE)
Secrets of a submerged world
A few miles off the Egyptian coast, hidden underwater, lie archaeological remains, rumoured to be a lost seaport of ancient times. Today, marine archaeology is beginning to reveal the secrets of this submerged world.
