Two men charged with abusing boys in '70s and '80s

The former owner and an ex-manager of a children's home have been charged with sexually abusing young boys 40 years ago.

John Webber, 77, of Clifton Hill, Brighton, East Sussex, and Don Grasty, 94, of Beach Road, Selsey, West Sussex, have been summonsed to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 6 to face a total of 26 charges.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "The charges allege that they committed the offences at the long-since-closed privately-run Old Rectory Children's Home in Church Road, Singleton, against eight boys aged between nine and 15, between 1974 and 1983.

"Webber, who was owner of the home during the period of the alleged offences, faces 12 charges - seven of indecent assault, two of gross indecency and three of buggery - almost all involving multiple incidents, allegedly committed against five boys.

"Grasty, who was a manager at the home during the same period, faces 14 charges - 10 of indecent assault, three of gross indecency, and one of buggery - again almost involving multiple incidents, allegedly committed against five boys.

"Two of the boys are alleged to have been victims of both men."

The spokesman added: "Police emphasise that the premises closed as a children's home in the late 1980s, and that any management or occupants of the address since that time have no connection whatsoever with this case."