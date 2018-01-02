X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 11:51

New Zealanders make their own island for NYE

Wanted to get around public drinking ban

Photo: Facebook/David Saunders

Photo: Facebook/David Saunders

The authorities had the public's interest in mind when they banned drinking in public places on New Year's Eve in Coromandel on New Zealand's north island. But one group of friends was determined to do it their way.

They built an island out of sand in the Tairua estuary on the Coromandel Peninsula during low tide on Sunday, put a picnic table there and claimed that the ban did not apply as they were in 'international waters'.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Hell hath no fury... as lawyer finds out

  2. Is that a terrorist, Duke asks when he sees bearded man

  3. Latin radio survives - at least till 2019

  4. Obituary pokes fun at football team

  5. New Zealanders make their own island for NYE

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed