Intrepid Santa chases car after woman is knocked down
Alerts police who join the chase and make an arrest
A motorcyclist dressed as Santa gave chase after a driver drove on after knocking down a woman on a Paris street.
He managed to alert two traffic policeman on the way. They joined the chase and made an arrest.
