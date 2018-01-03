X

Closing in:

Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 18:29

Intrepid Santa chases car after woman is knocked down

Alerts police who join the chase and make an arrest

A motorcyclist dressed as Santa gave chase after a driver drove on after knocking down a woman on a Paris street.

He managed to alert two traffic policeman on the way. They joined the chase and made an arrest.

