Brawl breaks out before funeral, man hospitalised
A man was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after a brawl broke out before a funeral ceremony outside church.
A number of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene outside Our Lady of Fatima church, Gwardamanġa.
An eyewitness told Times of Malta he heard a commotion outside the church during the 9am mass, while mourners were still assembling on the parvis.
A man was later seen being taken into an ambulance while the funeral ceremony continued as planned.
Police are investigating the incident.
