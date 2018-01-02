Brawl breaks out before funeral, man hospitalised

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after a brawl broke out before a funeral ceremony outside church.

A number of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene outside Our Lady of Fatima church, Gwardamanġa.



An eyewitness told Times of Malta he heard a commotion outside the church during the 9am mass, while mourners were still assembling on the parvis.

A man was later seen being taken into an ambulance while the funeral ceremony continued as planned.

Police are investigating the incident.