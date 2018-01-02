X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 10:25 by Jacob Borg

Brawl breaks out before funeral, man hospitalised

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after a brawl broke out before a funeral ceremony outside church.

A number of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene outside Our Lady of Fatima church, Gwardamanġa.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta he heard a commotion outside the church during the 9am mass, while mourners were still assembling on the parvis.

A man was later seen being taken into an ambulance while the funeral ceremony continued as planned.

Police are investigating the incident.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Brawl breaks out before funeral, man hospitalised

  2. Watch: 85,000 people flock to Valletta to ring in the new year

  3. Denied access to toilet, man turns violent

  4. Which Valletta 2018 projects will be ready in time?

  5. More than 1,800 inspections, but nobody caught drink-driving on...

  6. Search for trickster using €200 note

  7. Mega donations were perfectly legal, says PN

  8. Man stabbed during fight in Għaxaq

  9. Maltese tourist arrested because of fake bomb-alarm on train

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed