'My end is near' - Bjorn Formosa in sad New Year message

Bjorn Formosa, the indefatigable promoter of research into the degenerative ALS disease, from which he is suffering, has uploaded a sad new year's message, saying 2018 'is not looking that great'.

"My condition (has) continued progressing relentlessly. I am using a breathing machine 20 hours a day, I am bleeding from my nose, my body is literally falling apart. ALS is a tough bi**h that only going through it one can really understand what this is all about!

I am tired of saluting everyday newly acquired friends that lose their battle to ALS. The next one out will probably be me

"I am tired of saluting everyday newly acquired friends that lose their battle to ALS. The next one out will probably be me. My body is too destroyed for any treatment to have effect. Only a miracle will do the job, but I guess they're not that common these days," he wrote on Facebook.

READ: Maltese research could lead to breakthroughs in ALS research

"We will however continue working until we receive the call from beyond. 2018 won't probably be my lucky year but I wish a great one for you. I wish all of you a healthy life because that's what really matters after all. Hope you can find your happiness and always try to help someone out!"

Mr Formosa said he had tried doing his best these past couple of years and he hoped that he had managed to be of help to someone.

"Sure thing is that I gave it my all. I now leave it to you! My end is near, please make sure that my departure won't be the finish line but only the continuation of something big that we started all together.

Please make sure that my departure won't be the finish line but only the continuation of something big that we started all together.

"We showed great solidarity to create something unique and give a possibility to those who didn't have one

"These past days were not easy for me. You see death coming for you! I felt helpless and desperate, I am human after all. However now I must get up again for one final battle and continue what we started before.

READ: Home for patients with ALS, MS opens its doors

"We will never give up and battle it till the end. I still have one hope that I defy the odds and be here next year to wish you a Happy New Year!

Last November, Mr Formosa realised his dream to help fellow patients lead an easier life as Dar Bjorn opened its doors.

The Qormi home is the first to offer services to patients with ALS, multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases.

Mr Formosa was diagnosed with the disease at 28, had long expressed his wish to set up such a facility, insisting on several occasions that this was one wish he wanted to see come true before the disease took his life.

The 32-year-old IT guru had earlier set up the ALS Malta Foundation and donated €100,000 of his own money to fund research into the disease.