Man rescued after electric blanket sparks blaze

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

An elderly man was rescued and bedroom furniture was extensively damaged by fire at a Ta' Giorni apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze, at about 4pm is thought to have started from an electric blanket, neighbours on the scene said.

An elderly man who lives in the apartment, was rescued by firemen of the Civil Protection Department and the police.

He was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

