Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 12:47

'Idle and vagrant' man jailed and fined

He admitted to charges of attempted theft

A man was today jailed and fined after he admitted to an attempted theft.

The police said the 48-year-old man, who had also been carrying a weapon, committed the crimes in Victoria on Monday.

He was charged in front of magistrate Paul Coppini on Tuesday.

The man was jailed for a year and fined €116.47 after he also admitted to living an idle and vagrant lifestyle and being a relapser.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.

