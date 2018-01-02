Spazju Kreattiv is showing Michael Haneke’s 2017 film Happy End, which pits bourgeois family life in the French port city of Calais against the European refugee crisis that’s knocking at its door.

Secrets, lies, betrayal and deception lurk beneath the polished surfaces of luxurious parties and lucrative businesses. An added preoccupation with social media and surveillance add to the exploration of middle-class malaise, where each family member’s personal crisis becomes part of the tangled web that is the family unit.

The film is a satirical family drama where Haneke (Funny Games, Cache, The White Ribbon) explores his familiar themes of dysfunctional relationships and denial with tireless energy – a nightmare exposé of contemporary European life that combines the Austrian auteur’s signature blend of horror and satire.

Happy End, rated 15, is showing at St James Cavalier’s cinema on Friday at 8.30pm. There will be other screenings, on January 11 at 7.30pm and on January 19 at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.