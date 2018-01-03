Watch: Bon Iver live at the Cork Opera House (ARTE)
American music act performs at Irish venue
What would suit the first few days after the bombastic New Year's festivities better than some good melancholic and inspiring music? Savour the intimate atmosphere of Bon Iver's gig at the Cork Opera House (Ireland) in this time-limited live-recording from 2017.
There's a good chance the ethereal vocals and ingenious songwriting of leading Justin Vermont will set you in a contemplative and nostalgic mood...
Available until February 14.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.