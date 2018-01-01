Watch: Sydney welcomes in 2018 with annual fireworks spectacle

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The city of Sydney hosted its annual fireworks spectacle to welcome in the 2018 New Year on Monday with the biggest fireworks display the city has ever seen.

According to organisers, 3,000 individual lighting effects were choreographed to the fireworks display - 1,000 more effects than last year.

During the 12-minute display eight tonnes of fireworks - one tonne more than last year - along with 13,000 shells and 30,000 shooting comets were used, said organizers.

To mark Australians saying 'Yes' to marriage equality in November 2017, the display featured a rainbow-coloured waterfall of fireworks cascading from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, and as a tribute to the 40th Mardi Gras in 2018.

Meanwhile, fireworks lit up the Earth starting in New Zealand and moving around the world to the US and Pacific. No major incidents were recorded.