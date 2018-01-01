X

Monday, January 1, 2018, 09:34 by Reuters

Liverpool car park blaze destroys hundreds of vehicles on New Year's Eve

No one injured in blaze

Photo: Reuters

A huge fire at a Liverpool car park on Sunday night destroyed hundreds of vehicles and prompted the evacuation of multiple buildings in the surrounding area.

Police said all cars inside the multi-storey Kings Dock car park, which has a capacity of 1,600 vehicles, had been destroyed, and owners should contact their insurance companies.

An international horse show that had been scheduled to take place at the Liverpool Echo Arena, next to the car park, was cancelled. Organisers said all people and horses involved were safe.

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said initial investigations indicated that an accidental fire within one vehicle had caused others to ignite.

Firefighters equipped with breathing equipment were still fighting the blaze six hours after they were called to the scene.

Liverpool City Council opened a reception centre for people who were unable to get home because of the blaze.

The city's mayor, Joe Anderson, visited the scene, which he described on Twitter as a major incident.

"The people of Liverpool never let us down with their generosity and everyone has now been accommodated or given a lift. A big thank you to everyone who called to offer help," he said.

