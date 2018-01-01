Hell hath no fury... as lawyer finds out

Photo: Houston Police Department

An intoxicated Dallas woman who was on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer is accused of causing at least $300,000 of damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee who told investigators he called her a taxi after they returned to his home but she refused to leave and hid, becoming aggressive when he found her.

Authorities said she poured red wine on several paintings and threw two $20,000 sculptures across the room. The damaged Warhol paintings were each valued at $500,000, court documents said.