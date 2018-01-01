Watch: 85,000 people flock to Valletta to ring in the new year
Aerial acrobatics thrills revellers
The faces of the revellers in this video tells the story: amazement at the aerial acrobatics in Valletta's St George's Square, astonishment at the midnight fireworks, enthusiasm for the live performances.
The balmy weather drew massive crowds to the city. The Culture Ministry said it the crowd was estimated at 85,000.
Valletta takes on its mantle this year as the European Capital of Culture.
