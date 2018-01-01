Nobody caught drink-driving on New Year's Eve

More than 1,800 vehicles were stopped for inspection on New Year's Eve but nobody was caught driving under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

Nine were found to be driving without a valid licence and 15 were fined for not wearing a seat belt, among other infringements, the police said in a statement. The police did not say how many drivers were breathalysed.

Police from the traffic section and from the Administrative Law Enforcement and dogs section carried out inspections on various roads in Malta.

A total of 1,832 vehicles were inspected in areas ranging from Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to Luqa to Mosta.

The authorities mounted an intense anti drink-driving campaign in the run up to the festivities. Taxis and public transport were said to have seen a massive increase in business over the last few days.

No major traffic accidents were reported.