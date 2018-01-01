X

Maltese tourist arrested because of fake bomb-alarm on train

International train had to be evacuated

Photo: Shutterstock

Police in the Netherlands arrested a 45-year-old Maltese man, charged with setting off a bomb alert which turned out to be a hoax.

The man claimed to the police that he had found a threatening letter about the bomb, but no letter was actually found.

After the man's statement, the international train travelling from Amsterdam to Berlin was stopped near the town of Oldenzaal in Eastern Holland and the train was evacuated. A thorough search revealed nothing suspicious.

The man turned himself in to the police in Borne in East Holland and was held in custody for further investigation, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

 

