Denied access to toilet, man turns violent

Photo: Shutterstock

A man who turned violent after being told he could not use a restaurant toilet was granted bail this morning.

Keith Gravina, 36 and from Floriana, assaulted Vincenzo Maganiello at around 2am this morning after being denied entry to a restaurant on Archbishops Street, Valletta, when it was closed for business.

The court heard how Mr Gravina then assaulted four police officers while resisting arrest, causing light injuries and damaging one of the officers' uniforms in the process.

He pled guilty to charges against him, with bail set against a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Mr Gravina had been handed a suspended sentence for similar offences in July 2017, the court heard.

The court issued a protection order in Maganiello's favour and ordered that a presentencing report be drawn up. Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal appeared for the accused.