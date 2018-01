A 37-year-old man is being held by the police after a 26-year-old man from Għaxaq was stabbed and seriously injured early on New Year's Day.

The police said the incident happened at 3am in Triq ir-Rebbiegħa, Għaxaq.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was later found to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Investigations are underway and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

No other details were released by the police.