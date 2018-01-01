Obituary: January 1

FARRUGIA: on December 31, 2017, Joseph of Dingli residing in Attard age 87, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Maria nee Debono, his daughters Marian, Roberta and Mario, Christine and Adrian, his dear grandchildren Lisa, Julian and Karl, his sisters and in-laws.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday January 2 at 2.30pm for St Mary's Parish Church Dingli where Mass presaente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Dingli Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal providenza Siggiewi will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.