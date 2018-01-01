Ongoing Christmas shows and pantomimes

Cinderella

Cinderella by MADC at Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’Qali, is on until tomorrow.

Penned by Malta’s most popular comic actor Marylu Coppini and directed by Chris Gatt, this year’s pantomime has not one but two dames: Jean Pierre Busuttil and Michael Mangion.

Isabel Warrington is the stepmother Baroness Kifuża lording over super hen-pecked Baron Flooseless Renato Dimech and his lovely daughter Cinderella played by Rachael Tedesco Triccas.

Sandie von Brockdorff is the thigh slapping Prince and Francesca Briffa waves her magic wand as the Fairy Godmother making sure that every transformation of working clothes to ballroom gown and pumpkin to carriage works like a treat… or perhaps not.

With Paul Abela once more waving his musical baton, Roger Tirazona polishes up the chorus and choreographer Francesco Nicodeme makes sure that everything looks better by leaps and bounds.

Set designer Aldo Moretti along with Claudio and Jason Apap transform the MFCC into a toy theatre and Audrick Plum is in charge of flying Cinderella to the moon and back.

Performance dates:

Tomorrow at 3pm and 7.30pm.

For bookings, call 7777 6232 or visit www.madc.com.mt.

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland, by Masquerade at the Manoel Theatre, runs until Sunday.

Masquerade Theatre Company returns with another magical Christmas pantomime with larger-than-life characters to boot.

Following past panto successes like Puss in Boots, Little Red Riding Hood and You Know Who as well as The Curse of Snow White, this year’s audiences are treated to the story of Alice in Wonderland.

Written by Malcolm Galea, who will also be making a return in the role of dame following last year’s unforgettable Queen Shalayna, the show is directed by Anthony Bezzina with musical direction in the hands of Kris Spiteri.

The cast also includes Stephen Oliver, Joseph Zammit, Chiara Hyzler, Daryl Ebejer, Mandy Randon, Katherine Brown, Becky Brincat, Tina Rizzo and Jasmine Farrugia in the title role.

Performance dates:

Tomorrow at 3pm and 8pm, Wednesday at 3pm and 8pm, Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 3pm and 8pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

For bookings, visit www.teatrumanoel. com.mt or call hotline 2124 6389.

The Comedy Knights are back with their new show, Comedy Knights: 5how Me The Funny! at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, until Sunday.

The show offers more manic mayhem, giving the audience a rundown of the good and the bad of 2017 .

Chris Dingli, Marc Cabourdin, Jo Caruana, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, Thomas Camilleri, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud and Steve Hili bring to life a whole host of characters from audience favourites like the The Balluta Boys, The First Lady and the Sliema Girls, to brand new characters who are guaranteed to make you laugh your socks off.

“2017 has been quite a year, with snap elections, new political leaders, surplus budgets, scandals and spies and Kim Jong Un-style Celine Dion tributes” says director Wesley Ellul.

This year’s show, once again, promises to be bigger and funnier than last year’s, with writers including Chris Dingli, Steve Hili and some special guests cooking up some special treats.

Performance dates:

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm.

For more information, visit www.comedyknights.com or visit Facebook page facebook.com/ComedyKnightsMalta or e-mail [email protected]. Tickets from www.ticketline.com.mt.

Cleopatra u s-sigriet statali

Cleopatra u s-sigriet statali, a pantomime in Maltese by Bronk Productions, is being staged at Sir Temi Zammit Theatre at the University, Tal-Qroqq, until Sunday.

Performance dates:

Saturday at 7pm, and on Sunday at 11am and at 4pm.

For bookings, call 2122 3347/2722 3347 or visit www.activemalta.com.

Frowżinn

Frowżinn (in Maltese) by Kumpanija Teatru Rjal (written by Pawlu Testa and Danusan) is on at the Catholic Institute, Floriana until January 14.

Performance dates:

Friday at 7.30pm, Sunday at 2pm, January 13 at 7.30pm and on January 14 at 5pm.

For bookings, call www.kumpanijateatrujal.co; booking office 2123 8429 – hotline 7771 1008; Pawlu Testa Travel on 9947 6468 or Catholic Institute, Floriana, on 2124 2551.