Rockets' Harden hopeful hamstring injury isn't serious

Rockets guard James Harden said he had already received treatment and is hopeful that his hamstring injury isn't serious after leaving late in the fourth quarter of Houston's 148-142 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Harden came up limping after driving to the basket with 54 seconds remaining. He gingerly left the court with 44 seconds left and was ruled out by the team in the second overtime.

Harden finished with 40 points and 11 assists, and said he felt his hamstring pull as he drove toward the basket.

"Hopefully it is not that serious, just a pull on the hammy," Harden told reporters after the game. "Just got some treatment right now and hopefully, day to day, it gets better.

"I really couldn't run so let me go back here and see what is going on. We'll see. I think we don't play again until (Wednesday against Orlando) ... So I got a couple of days."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said the team would have to re-evaluate Harden on Monday before determining the extent of the injury.

"I don't think we'll know (more) until (Monday)," D'Antoni said. "I don't think they'll be able to assess it until morning."

Harden has missed only two regular-season games over the past three seasons combined.