Just laugh it off with the Comedy Knights

Anything, from politics to the environment, and anybody, from posh boys and girls to the “First Lady”, are targeted by the Comedy Knights in their latest instalment – 5how Me The Funny.

Known for their trademark satirical style and ability to poke – hopefully, harmless – fun at every aspect of Maltese society, the Comedy Knights are now in their fifth year.

The show promises gales of laughter at the hands of characters like the Sliema Girls, famed for their side-splitting “uwejja, mela” sketches, the Balluta Boys and the “First Lady”.

This year’s show is less focused on politics and, instead, giggles at Maltese society in general. Sketches tell tales of pushy parents, patriots, the establishment and friendship.

The eight performers sing and dance to popular tunes, meant to get the audience to join in.

Under the direction of Wesley Ellul, the cast includes Chris Dingli, Jo Caruana, Marc Cabourdin, Pia Zammit, Thomas Camilleri, Steve Hili and Chantelle ­­­ Grimaud.

5how Me The Funny will be staged until January 13 at the Salesians Theatre, in Sliema.