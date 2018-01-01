X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 31, 2017, 21:26 by Reuters

WhatsApp messaging service returns after global outage

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a global outage for about an hour on Sunday before the problem was fixed.

"WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved", a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The cause of the outage, about an hour long, was not immediately known.

In India, its biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users, the app was down just a few minutes past midnight into the new year.

Users in other countries also complained of outages on social media.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Six dead in Sydney as seaplane crashes into river

  2. Boy allegedly killed by father's girlfriend in Texas

  3. Court upholds decision to ban Navalny from running for Russian...

  4. Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

  5. Iran holds pro-government rallies after protests

  6. Court jails ousted Egyptian president for insulting judiciary

  7. Sydney welcomes in 2018 with annual fireworks spectacle

  8. Schaeuble does not rule out minority government for Germany

  9. Two reported killed in Iranian anti-government protests

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed