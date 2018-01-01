X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 17:30 by PA

Multiple sheriff's deputies injured in shooting at Colorado apartment block

Photo: Shutterstock

Multiple sheriff's deputies have been injured after being called to an apartment south of Denver, Colorado, police have said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on its Twitter account that a major road south of the city was shut down on Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The office tweeted that at 5.13am local time deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments for a domestic disturbance.

"During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area."

The shooting happened at a landscaped apartment complex 16 miles from Denver.

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance.

