Iranians free to protest, President says after two activists killed at rally

Photo: Reuters

Iran's president Hassan Rouhani has said people are free to protest in his first comments since widespread demonstrations against the government began.

He spoke out as it emerged around 200 people have been arrested in Tehran during protests, while two people were killed at a rally in the city of Daroud, and the government blocked access to messaging apps used by activists.

The demonstrations, which began on Thursday, appear to be the largest to strike the Islamic Republic since the protests that followed the country's disputed 2009 presidential election.

Mr Rouhani said that public worries extended beyond the economy to corruption allegations and government transparency.

He warned the protests must not be allowed to make the public "feel concerned about their lives and security".