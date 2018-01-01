17 killed as bomber targets Afghan district official's funeral

Photo: Shutterstock

A bombing has targeted the funeral of a district chief in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 17 people, officials said.

A rickshaw rigged with explosives went off among people gathered to mourn the official in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor, said around 13 other people were wounded.

He said initial reports were that a suicide bomber was behind the attack, but that authorities now believe it was a remotely detonated explosion.

The Taliban has denied any involvement. An Islamic State affiliate is active in Nangarhar province and has targeted officials and security forces in the past.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a bomb exploded in a crowded neighbourhood in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Saturday, wounding 12 people, according to General Abdul Raziq Qaderi, the deputy provincial police chief.

No one claimed the attack, which took place in a relatively secure part of the country.