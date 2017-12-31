Today's front pages

Good morning. Here's a rundown of what's making front pages in local newspapers today, the last day of 2017.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that Vitals Global Healthcare missed several key target dates in the 18 months they were contracted to run three hospitals.

The newspaper also notes that the Labour and Nationalist parties have agreed to air end-of-year messages from both party leaders on their respective broadcast channels as a "sign of goodwill".

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Justice Minister Owen Bonnici as saying that while local laws could not protect Maltese media outlets from so-called SLAPP libel suits filed in overseas jurisdictions, appropriate legislation could limit the amount in damages they would be forced to pay.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that a new Maltese citizen is among those detained in a recent corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia.

Malta Today goes for a provocative front page, with a 'Wanted: an Opposition' headline and a photo-edited version of Massys' Adoration of the Magi featuring the faces of President Coleiro Preca, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and his two deputies.

Il-Mument leads with a report on a theft in Mosta yesterday afternoon which saw a family robbed of a "large" amount of jewellery, gold and cash.

The paper also reports that the case which saw an aircraft smash into a building earlier this week might well end up in court.

It-Torċa reports that the government is looking into the use of LNG for the maritime sector, while also reporting on a family of four which found itself stuck at the airport.

Kulħadd leads with 'From the briefcase to the pocket', noting that various Budget 2018 measures will kick in from tomorrow, January 1 and leave "millions with the people".

Illum goes for a full-page splash on its front, with five of 2017's key figures - Daphne Caruana Galizia, Adrian Delia, Simon Busuttil, Joseph Muscat and police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar - all featuring, as the newspaper teases a roundup of the year's events.