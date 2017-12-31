The week at a glance - December 31, 2017

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Freak accident

The civil aviation authorities opened an investigation after an unmanned, privately owned aircraft moved from its parked position, crossed a narrow airport perimeter road and crashed into a building close to the Lufthansa Technik hangar as strong winds engulfed the Maltese islands on Wednesday night. Preliminary investigations showed the jet had been properly secured and parked according to procedure.

What made the headlines

Vitals needs written consent to sell shares: Vitals Global Healthcare is bound by contract to obtain the government’s written consent before selling any shares, the Times of Malta revealed. Vitals, which in 2015 was given a multimillion-euro, 30-year concession to invest in and run the St Luke’s, Karen Grech and Gozo hospitals, announced recently that it had signed a contract to transfer its shares to Steward Health Care, a US company. According to the contract between the government and Vitals, the latter cannot transfer its business without first having the government’s consent in writing. Questions sent by the Times of Malta to Health Minister Chris Fearne asking him for a copy of the government’s written consent and the date that it was issued remained unanswered.

New EIA regulations: New regulations were introduced with the aim of strengthening the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure required for major developments. The new rules transpose an EU directive from 2014 and introduce new areas including human health, climate change and vulnerability to major accidents or disasters into the assessment process.

Over €6 million raised for L-Istrina: More than €6 million was raised for charity during this year’s edition of L-Istrina, beating last year’s record of €5,562,000. The annual Boxing Day event raises money for the Community Chest Fund. In the photo, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and PN leader Adrian Delia share a light moment at the event.

Fortina development exempted from assessment: Plans to add five storeys to the Fortina Hotel tower in Sliema and build a new 15-storey apartment block have been exempted from the need for an Environment Impact Assessment. The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which is assessing the application, said the proposal was “unlikely to result in environmental impacts that can be effectively addressed in an EIA”.

Ministry halts tax-free offer to pilots: The Finance Ministry refused to authorise tax-free concessions to Air Malta pilots during talks on their new collective agreement, the Times of Malta revealed. The Sunday Times of Malta had disclosed that Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi was considering the concessions. The Times of Malta also revealed that negotiations between Air Malta and its pilots were on hold, meaning the end-of-year deadline set by Dr Mizzi was unlikely to be met.

AUM halves student projections: The beleaguered American University of Malta significantly lowered its student intake projections for next year following clear instructions from its Jordanian investors, the Times of Malta reported. In the wake of the weak performance this year, when the private university started its first academic year in Malta with fewer than 15 students against the projected 330, sources said it was now aiming for a 150-student intake in September 2018.

Man charged over 150kg cannabis haul: A taxi driver from Msida was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the importation of 150 kilograms of cannabis grass on Christmas Eve. The accused, 42-year-old Alfred Camilleri, was apprehended upon his arrival to Malta with the catamaran from Sicily.

Passport buyers concealed among 2,150 ‘new Maltese’: The names and details for many millionaires who bought Maltese passports last year remain concealed in a combined official list of the people naturalised or registered as citizens of Malta. The list, published in The Malta Government Gazette, features the names of more than 2,150 applicants granted Maltese citizenship through naturalisation with those who bought it through the controversial scheme introduced in 2014.

PN leader applies to settle tax arrears: Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia filed an application with the taxman to settle his dues, but no arrangements have been made yet, the Times of Malta reported. Dr Delia owes more than €50,000 in tax and another €35,000 in penalties and fines. A PN spokesman said Dr Delia had sent an application to the Inland Revenue Department to be able to settle his outstanding balances but the department had not yet replied.

What trended

Christmas lunch for the lonely

Christmas lunch was a packed affair for Caritas, though the Church-run NGO was not exactly celebrating the fact that more than 400 people had nobody to spend the day with.

Many readers applauded the Church for ensuring the lonely had somebody to break bread with, though not everyone got wrapped up in the festive cheer. “Most of these people are just lazy or have their priorities wrong,” a token Scrooge muttered.

One reader suggested that a variety of other NGOs which were often harshly critical of the Church – let’s not name names – “would do well to contribute to such events”, and the sentiment was echoed by quite a few others.

Another reader had a look at the piece and then veered sharply to the oddest of digressions. “I pray I won’t see the day when a social robot, the latest Japanese technology, will be my companion to alleviate my loneliness,” he wrote, before ending on a more macabre note. “In that case, the Grim Reaper is welcome.”

More paperwork

Car rental firms say the new driving penalty points system is adding layers of paperwork, with firms having to download a form and get it signed by rental drivers whenever the latter get a speed camera ticket.

Many readers shook their heads is faux amazement and compared the system to that found in most other developed countries. “Driving around Europe, I discovered that rental companies pass your details to local authorities, who then send the fine directly to the driver,” explained one reader. “Easier than the Maltese system, where one person has 1,000 cars and must chase around to get paid.”

Another had a far more convenient solution, as follows: “Remove points from speed cameras [contraventions],” he wrote. “Very simple!”

Mixed feelings

The curtain has come off Valletta’s iconic market, is-Suq tal-Belt in Maltese, ahead of next week’s grand opening, and it seems to be a rehash of the Renzo Piano project all over again.

“Looks stunning, bound to be a success!” cooed one. “Looks like a greenhouse,” wrote another. Different folks, different strokes.

What they said

“I’m proud to be Maltese.”

An emotional President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca after this year’s L-Istrina charity event raised over €6 million, a record sum.

“Let us show we are a great country with a big heart. Let us show how we are able to think of everyone in society, especially those in need, the most vulnerable.”

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia speaking during L-Istrina.

“The Church and State see eye to eye more than many would believe.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addressing Archbishop Charles Scicluna during the traditional exchange of New Year’s greetings.

“Death was too high a price to pay for exercising one’s freedom of speech.”

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, referring to the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia when addressing President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca during the exchange of New Year’s greetings.

“This year we have pulled out all the stops. It’s really going to be a spectacular show.”

Valletta 2018 chairman Jason Micallef on the acrobatic dance display, live music and complex light shows that will wow the more than 70,000 people who are expected to flood into Valletta tonight to celebrate the New Year.