Restaurants expect more New Year’s patrons than ever

Preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations were in full swing yesterday at the Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Restaurants and hotels are preparing for an excellent start to 2018, with tonight’s New Year’s Eve fare expected to attract more people than ever.

“All the owners I’ve spoken to have said this year is absolutely first class when it comes to bookings,” said Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

More and more locals seem to be turning to hotels and restaurants for their celebrations, as hoteliers report an increase in bookings from Maltese revellers.

“This encourages us,” Le Méridien head chef Adrian Buttigieg told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“It shows that people are turning to the local market to hold their celebrations.” The hotel will welcome over 1,000 guests, with preparations for tonight’s event having started over a month ago. A 35-strong team will cook more than 30 dishes, to be served at the New Year’s Eve buffet.

The buffet will see 25 kilograms of lobster and 150 kilograms of fish being served throughout the festivities. The chefs will also have to cook their way through a staggering 650 kg of meat.

Thirty-five cakes have already been baked, Mr Buttigieg said, with more pastries and mince pies at the ready.

Yesterday was a “crucial day” for the team, as preparations for tonight’s event reached a critical stage. Over 300 kilograms of potatoes and 120kg of pineapples were delivered to the hotel for the New Year dinners.

But tonight’s celebrations are not only expected to be some of the biggest yet for hotels and restaurants. More than 70,000 people are expected to make their way to Valletta to see the new year in, according to Valletta 2018 chairman Jason Micallef.

Mr Micallef also said the capital’s business community had reported one of the busiest Christmases for Valletta in years.

“I’m sure this will be the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration the country has experienced,” he said, as the city prepares to become a European Capital of Culture.

The public is encouraged to use public transport tonight, with special late night bus routes operating until 4 am.

Valletta Ferry Services also announced that its ferries will operate a shuttle service between Valletta and Sliema and between Valletta and The Three Cities until 4am New Year’s morning.