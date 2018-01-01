Reforms will continue in 2018 - Joseph Muscat

Reforms on controversial subjects will continue to be pushed forward in 2018, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today in his message for the New Year.

“We will continue what we started in the past few years, after initiating discussions we will now extend voting rights to 16-year olds,” he said.

As Malta’s capital, Valletta, takes centre stage as the European Capital of Culture, Dr Muscat said that besides showing off the jewels left to Malta by its people’s ancestors, it would also show off its culture as a way of life.

“The pleasant way we live here in our country. The diverse ways of life and how we go about our day-to-day life, at work, in our homes and places of leisure.

“We live in a beautiful country that knows how to love and live in peace. This is the country we must continue to show everyone, once we remove the divisiveness, sometimes puerile, that creates unnecessary tension.”

Listen to Dr Muscat's message here.

