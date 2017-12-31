X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 11:36

Qormi bakers foil midnight robbery attempt

Armed man tried to steal a cash register

Photo: Shutterstock

A 40-year-old man will be starting 2018 in police custody after his attempt to rob an Qormi bakery was foiled by two workers who refused to comply with his orders.

The man, who was masked and armed with a knife, was overpowered and disarmed by two bakers after he entered the bakery on Triq l-Isqof Scicluna in Qormi shortly after midnight on Saturday. 

Police said the man tried to steal a cash register. The two bakery workers, who were working at the time, held the suspect until police arrived on the scene. 

The suspect is now in police custody and an investigation is underway. 

