X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, December 31, 2017, 07:15

Pedestrian badly hurt in St Paul's Bay traffic accident

57-year-old hit by car on Saturday evening

A 57-year-old pedestrian was badly hurt on Saturday evening when he was hit by a car in St Paul's Bay. 

The man, a British national, was injured while on Triq il-Qawra at around 10pm. He was hit by a 66-year-old St Paul's Bay local who was driving a Toyota Yaris. 

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

An investigation into the case is underway. 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Taxi boss blames Kappara roadworks for DHL parcel delays

  2. Alfred Sant questions Crane Currency ‘subsidies’

  3. Aircraft mishap was 'act of God we couldn't have been prepared for'

  4. PN leader files application to settle tax arrears

  5. Revamped Valletta market set to open Wednesday

  6. After the storm... expect dry and warm start to 2018

  7. A more lenient punishment for commercial drivers? No way, says...

  8. €1: The price Vitals paid for three hospitals' contents

  9. Driving penalty point system 'can cost people their livelihoods'

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed