Pedestrian badly hurt in St Paul's Bay traffic accident

A 57-year-old pedestrian was badly hurt on Saturday evening when he was hit by a car in St Paul's Bay.

The man, a British national, was injured while on Triq il-Qawra at around 10pm. He was hit by a 66-year-old St Paul's Bay local who was driving a Toyota Yaris.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the case is underway.