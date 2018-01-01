Let's improve as a nation - Adrian Delia
Opposition leader Adrian Delia today appealed for the country to unite and hope together, with everyone doing their part to help those in need.
"Let’s start changing the way we think, the way we do politics, to strengthen ourselves and improve as a nation," he said.
You may listen to Dr Delia's message here.
