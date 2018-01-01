New Year marriage proposal for Magdalena
Simon from Scotland proposed to his girlfriend Magdalena from Poland during celebrations in Valletta this evening - and she said yes.
The couple, who are on holiday here, went to Valletta to welcome the New Year.
Simon went on his knees on stage and asked Magdalena if she would marry him. An excited Magdalena said yes as Simon put a ring on her finger.
