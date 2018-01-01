X

Closing in:

Sunday, December 31, 2017, 20:16

€2 million win for lucky horse racing punter

One lucky punter will be ending this year and the new one with a big bang as he pockets more than €2 million.

The winning Swedish horse racing ticket, of €2,111,973, was bought from a Maltco Lotteries point of sale in St. Julian’s.

Three other winning tickets above €8,500 each were also won.

Swedish Horse Racing is offered by ATG in the Swedish and Maltese market and beyond.

 

