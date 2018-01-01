Interesting, fun stories for women

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp in Pitch Perfect 3.

It was almost a given that following the success of the first two films in the Pitch Perfect series, a third instalment would come to the big screen. The story finds the beloved Bellas now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Pitch Perfect producers Paul Brooks, Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks were certain there was another story to tell in the lives of the Bellas.

“We worked hard to put together an organic story on the second film, and we wanted to take our time and figure out what felt like an authentic next step for the Bellas. That took a long time, but we got it here,” explains Brooks.

For Banks, this third chapter represented a full-circle moment. She and her fellow producers had developed the series from its inception, and Banks stepped behind the camera to direct the juggernaut Pitch Perfect 2, apart from appearing on-screen. “This movie not only has more singing and more dancing than the previous two features, but it is a full-fledged action-adventure,” states Banks. “We were excited about the idea of literally making the Bellas action heroes, especially Fat Amy.”

At the helm of Pitch Perfect 3 is director Trish Sie who remarks that “I’ve been a big fan of the Pitch Perfect movies ever since I saw the first one in theatres. It was one of those movies that filled me with a certain amount of existential rage, because I wished I had been a part of that film… and figured I never would get that chance.”

Anna Kendrick has been the heart of the Pitch Perfect series since the beginning, and fans have followed her character Beca’s journey from awkward freshman to performer on the cusp of a brilliant musical career. Kendrick reveals that she was thrilled to have Sie as a partner on this chapter in the series.

“We’re obsessed with Trish; she’s an amazing collaborator who listens and wants to hear our opinions. “She’s also musical and comes from a choreography background. You just trust that she would shoot it right.”

The actress also appreciated the teamwork that went into bringing life to the story first crafted by Kay Cannon, who wrote the first two films and who shares screenplay credit with Mike White on Pitch Perfect 3. “The humour has always been what made our movies stand out, and we’ve all worked together to bring out the best version of this script,” says Kendrick.

Fat Amy herself, Rebel Wilson, who has seen the character that she created take on an iconic life of her own, appreciates what all that her director gave to the set. “Trish brought such a great, fun vibe on- and off-set. I just love her energy. She’s so girl power, positive and motivating, and we’ve just had the best time working with her.”

One of the proudest moments of her astonishing career, Banks gives all her love to this chapter. “We’re thrilled to have a female director and an all-female cast, and to be promoting interesting and fun stories for women,” she provides. “There aren’t enough movies that do that. We love the message to young girls about the teamwork involved, about friendship, and what they can aspire to in their own lives. Trish brought an infectious energy to every meeting, as well as a passion and a resume that was right. We felt like we found a great person to be in charge of our film, and she just happens to be a woman. That is icing on the cake.”