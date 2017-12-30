X

Closing in:

Saturday, December 30, 2017, 10:58 by Press Association

Court jails ousted Egyptian president for insulting judiciary

Verdict can be appealed

File photo from 2016: ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.

An Egyptian court has convicted former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi and 18 others of insulting the judiciary and sentenced them to three years in prison.

Among defendants in the case in Cairo were prominent rights activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah and political analyst Amr Hamzawy, both of whom were fined 30,000 Egyptian pounds (£1,250). Abdel-Fattah is serving a five-year sentence for taking part in an illegal protest in 2013. Hamzawy lives in exile.

Saturday's verdict can be appealed.

Morsi, Egypt's first freely elected president, was ousted by the military in 2013 following mass protests against his one-year divisive rule.

He has since faced trial on a host of charges, including espionage and conspiring with foreign groups.

Egypt has cracked down on Islamists since 2013, jailing thousands of them as well as secular and liberal activists.

