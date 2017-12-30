Photos of the week ending December 28, 2017

A large wave crashes over the breakwater in the Grand Harbour on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dancers perform at the MADC Pantomine Cinderella, at the MFCC in Ta’Qali on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The fairy godmother flies through the air during the MADC Pantomine Cinderella, at the MFCC in Ta’Qali on December 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A boy hides between a stall and a post-box in Republic Street Valletta, on December 27. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A kite surfer cuts through the large waves in Golden Bay as strong winds hit the island over the past few days. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man walks past the recently restored Palazzo Verdelin in Valletta on December 27. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna, and other members of the clergy escort themselves out of the President’s Palace in Valletta after the festive greetings on December 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat meets members of the public at Castile in Valletta during the annual festive greetings on December 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A private jet rolls of apron 4 at the Malta Airport and collides with a wall. The gale force winds were probably responsible for the incident on December 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Members of the public queue up the stairs of Castile in Valletta to greet the Prime Minister on December 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna, sits down for a chat with President Marie Louise Colerio Preca during the festive greetings at the President’s Palace in Valletta on December 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Edgar Preca, husband of Maltese President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca leans over to smile at the camera during the festive greetings held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta on December 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A sea gull soars above Marsaxlokk bay on December 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A Luzzu waits out the winter at Marsaxlokk on December 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fishing boats tied up in Marsaxlokk harbour on December 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Fishermen prepare their fishing nets in Marsaxlokk on December 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier