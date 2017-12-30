Question time: Peaceful and united

Lydia Abela, Secretary of the Labour Party National Executive

Malta is not defined through colours – red or blue, orange or green. Malta is a rainbow of different people, coming from all walks of life, from different social backgrounds and cultures.

Politics is not the be all and end all. Far from it. It is a means to improving people’s lives. The message from the Labour Party should not just be one of peace but, more so, one of unity. Because it is what the Maltese people deserve and expect of us in politics.

We should be working together in the best interest of Malta at all times. This does not mean that the Opposition should be cheerleading the government. It means presenting an alternative way to improve Malta.

None of us should be afraid of airing alternative views. We embrace free speech in this country, as we acknowledge that debate is good and healthy. The joy of democracy is that the people have a strong voice in determining the country’s future, with the power to choose their government at election time.

But we all know that, for far too long, politics has divided our small nation in unpleasant ways. Unfortunately, in 2017, the Nationalist Party led by Simon Busuttil sowed new divisions in the country. Busuttil tried to tag people as “good” if you supported his views or “bad” if you were a Labour sympathiser or had acknowledged the good that the government had done. The mud throwing became so prevalent that the electorate were left wondering whether the PN had any policy ideas or an actual programme for government. The latest developments within the PN do indeed confirm these doubts.

When Labour was in opposition, a decision was taken not to denounce all that the PN was doing in government. A more mature approach was to accept that some measures were positive and it would be wrong to criticise them just for the sake of grabbing a headline.

And, of course, there was a show of unity on the international stage. For example, when the PN nominated one of their own to be European commissioner, Labour MEPs supported the nomination. This represented mature politics that put country before party.

In the spirit of goodwill, the message from the PL to the PN would be to rethink about rushing to European institutions with complaints about the government. The Maltese people do not like to see their representatives run the country down abroad. It just becomes embarrassing and damaging to the country.

So the message for the PN is not to be weak but to be stronger by putting Malta and the Maltese people first.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s heinous murder is a black blot in Malta’s history. It should serve this country to unite even more. Once again, there were elements within the PN who tried to link this murder to politics. An event as tragic as this should not be used for partisan political games. The police have filed charges against three men in connection with this murder. It is better that we support the police in their work rather than protest against and ridicule them, as some Nationalists did.

Politics runs in the Maltese blood but, together, we are capable of overcoming what can divide us. A fine example was on Boxing Day when the people united together for L-Istrina and raised more than €6 million for the Community Chest Fund.

We did that, all of us, Labourites, Nationalists and others, as one united nation. We celebrated the fact that we are a generous people who uphold the values of love and solidarity, a country which cherishes unity in the diversity of its people.

Ivan Bartolo, Opposition spokesman for Social Housing and the Fight Against Poverty

When one reads the above title, the image it conjures is of the ideal in the not so distant past of the relationship the then Labour leader Alfred Sant wanted to have with the European Union. A relationship that would probably have given us some benefits as those of an association agreement but definitely not benefits of a full membership.

Obviously had the latter agreement taken place Malta would not have been part of Schengen, changed to European passports and definitely the Socialists in the European Parliament would not have taken a vote to brand us a tax haven.

However, as the song goes, all things must pass and under a Nationalist government, way back in 2004, Malta found itself embarking once more on a far-flung journey that would change the course of its history. As in 1964, the Nationalists took on a route that must have needed some strong chutzpah to push it through. And I say this because it needed strong people with foresight and a strong long-term vision for the outcome of our islands.

The ultimate triumph of previous Nationalist leaders in these momentous victories for all Maltese and when embarking on these crossings was surely the goals of peace and prosperity. Ultimate goals, in order to get to them, the road would be arduous and the integrity of the leader, party and country would be at stake. However, as history has shown, Malta is now a country which has sown the benefits of peace and prosperity that both independence and EU membership have brought with them.

All these gains were not decided on a whim and I am sure many a sleepless night was spent in obtaining the best deals for our country. Even future PN leaders would all take the same route where the common good, the rule of law and the integrity of the Maltese name internationally was paramount to the success of our country.

Current PN leader Adrian Delia is also following the same path of wanting peace and prosperity for the Maltese islands. At this point in time, when all eyes are on Malta for the wrong reasons, he stressed the importance that Malta was not a Mafia State as some were quick to call it.

He stressed the importance that laws were there for everyone and that the rule of law should be upheld as only through fair and independent institutions can we keep availing ourselves of peace and prosperity.

We cannot have a government that rules for the few, that takes decisions for the selected few and not for the common good, allows environmental degradation and makes mistakes that diminish not only the beauty of the island but will in due course impinge on our tourism product. I am sure there are many good-willed Labourites within the party who are not happy with the way things are going on in government.

This is where I, together with the rest of the PN, extend a hand of friendship to the Labour Party in these wonderful and joyous times. Be critical, be vociferous and do not be afraid to disagree within your party. This is not a break-up or a party in disarray as you are apt to call us. This shows a party and a government that is living when disagreeing and criticising oneself.

This shows a group of people who may not always agree and will criticise their leader as others do but ultimately it shows a government in power that truly wants peace and prosperity for all the Maltese people.

